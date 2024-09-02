A viral video of an off-duty Mumbai Police official rescuing a passenger who slipped from a moving train is receiving applause on the internet. The video, shared by Mumbai Police, captured a crucial moment at Goregaon Railway station, where Police Constable (PC) Balaso Dhage's prompt action saved the life of a commuter.

The incident occurred when a man tried to board a moving train but immediately slipped from the gate and fell into the narrow gap between the platform and the train. Before the man could fall completely into the gap, police officer Balaso Dhage immediately pulled him away from the train and saved his life.

“On Duty For Mumbaikars Always! PC Balaso Dhage while commuting back home, saw a man stuck between a moving train and the platform at Goregaon Railway Station. Responding quickly to the situation, PC Dhage averted a tragedy & saved his life,” captioned Mumbai Police while sharing the video on Instagram.

The video shared on Instagram has received nearly 33,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Several users hailed Police official Dhage's prompt action and courage to save the life of the passenger who risked his life by attempting to board on a moving train.

“Constable Dhage needs to be recognised and rewarded for his brave daring timely rescue action ! Jai Ho Mumbai Police Force ! Looking forward to more such real-life Singham and Dabangg Cops and gutsy rescue rapid actions [sic]” wrote an Instagram user on the post.

“That’s how our Mumbai police care for their citizens [sic],” read another comment on the post.

“Once a police. Always a police. On duty ho ya off duty. He or she knows their duty, that is to protect everyone [sic].”

“No doubt Mumbai Police was once the second best in the world [sic].”