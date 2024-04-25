A woman in Pakistan's capital city, Islamabad, attempted to run over a traffic police personnel with her car. The video of the incident is viral on the internet, where the woman can be seen arguing with the policemen over their language, and then running over another police personnel who refused to step aside from his position.

As per the reports, the woman was arrested after three months of the hit-and-run incident. The users on social media condemned the actions of the woman and requested the authorities to take strict action against her.

“An influential woman rammed the traffic warden for stopping and issued a challan to her for over speeding," a X user named Rubab Hayat said in Urdu while sharing the video of the incident.

In the video, the woman can be seen arguing with the traffic police personnel and taking offense to their language. The policemen can be seen attempting to reason with her, but she refuses to listen. A police personnel was seen standing in front of the vehicle to stop her from running, but the woman just pressed her accelerator and attempted to run over the police personnel. The cop somehow managed to jump on the side of the road and save his life.

Here's how social media reacted

The people from Pakistan expressed anger on social media and sought strict action against the woman. “A case of premeditated murder should be filed by the state and there should be no amnesty," one user said and tagged Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and human rights lawyer Amjad Malik.

“Some people are an epitome of arrogance; these individuals can’t ever be groomed by all the education, elitism and the unlimited riches they have," another user said.

“Nothing will happen in Pakistan because according to the constitution and law nothing will happen there because the government and all its institutions have thrown the constitution and law in the trash, so now it should not be expected of anyone else (sic)," one user said while expressing frustration with the law and order situation in Pakistan.

