A Pakistani boy is in the spotlight for his selfless decision, who arranged his mother's second marriage and offered her a second chance at life. Making someone else his mother's first priority after spending 18 years with the single parent is remarkably a compassionate decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This marks an unconventional step in Pakistan's predominantly patriarchal society where women's choice to remarry is still a tabu and isn't welcomed. This story went viral after Instagram account muserft.ahad shared the heartwarming and inspiring narrative.

In a society where men often receive greater acceptance and support for seeking love and companionship than women, this boy challenged odds. In a male dominant society, widows or divorced women who choose to remarry are often stigmatised. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, the young boy identified as Abdul Ahad defied societal norms and made this extraordinary move for his beloved mother. His selfless act sparked admiration on social media and challenged societal norms.

The viral post garnered 1 million views, 68.2 thousand likes and numerous comments. It opens with a few reminiscing pictures and videos of his childhood with his mother. The clip finally proceeds to the wedding day, where the woman can be seen signing the Nikaah document.

Expressing gratitude to her children, the mother replied, my children “have been my constant support, my strength, and my greatest blessing. Even in moments when I doubted…. stood by me, assuring me that no matter what, you would always be there,….proud of the incredible individuals you’ve grown into. You are kind, gentle, and full of grace…. You are the reason I still have faith in life’s beauty and in second chances." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A user praising the boy's move commented, “The best thing you could do for her." Lauding the boy, a user remarked, “That's the true definition of a gentleman."