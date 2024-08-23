Viral video: Pakistani doc’s fun tips for connecting with Indians across border spark online buzz; ‘beauty of humanity’

  • A video of Pakistani doctor went viral, showcasing nine playful ways to communicate with Indian neighbours across the border.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated23 Aug 2024, 11:58 AM IST
Viral video: Pakistani doctor and influencer
Viral video: Pakistani doctor and influencer

A video of a Pakistani doctor and health influencer has gone viral on social media where she has listed nine ways to communicate with neighbours across border. The video is from Keran border, a place where people from India and Pakistan can wave to one another across the river.

Also Read | Viral video: Hyderabad YouTuber throws handful of cash in air on busy road

In a video shared by the Pakistani doctor named Maryum Fatima, a group of people can be seen waving at Indians standing on the opposite side of the river. The doctor shared several playful nine suggestions for interacting with Indians across the border which includes waving at them, making air hearts, offering to play cricket, and even mentioning a shared love for the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, among other creative ideas.

Also Read | Islamabad tense as Imran Khan’s party vows to hold rally after govt suspends NOC

Known as @doctorzblog101 on Instagram, Maryum Fatima has garnered over 15.4K followers and her bio states that she is a health and lifestyle influencer.

In her post, she shared the video and captioned, “Ways to Communicate with Neighbours across the Borders. The fun things to do on LOC. PEACE only. ”

The viral video received a lot of views and garnered numerous comments, with many praising the heartwarming gestures featured in it.

One user wrote, “This is the sweetest gesture I have ever seen”

Another wrote, “Thats the beauty of humanity”

 

Also Read | Watch: Pakistani vlogger travels in ‘one of most dangerous flights in the world’

Some other added, “This is so funny and sweet. Hope people can get back to their true humane roots and not get dragged into political agendas to divide.”

One user from Dubai has also shared his experience, “If you really wanna communicate with Indian come to Dubai. Here you'll meet Indians everywhere. And they're the nicest people I tell you. Being a Pakistani I can say my Indian friends here are so respectful”

Another user commneted saying, “Divided by borders united by Sidhu moose Wala”

Someone else remarked, “Indians are too good ones I got the best friends in UK. Lucky to have such friends”

Another said, “Borders and politician divided us. See how much similiar we are.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Aug 2024, 11:58 AM IST
HomeNewsTrendsViral video: Pakistani doc’s fun tips for connecting with Indians across border spark online buzz; ‘beauty of humanity’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    307.50
    12:04 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    2.95 (0.97%)

    Tata Steel

    153.90
    12:04 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Ambuja Cements

    636.50
    12:04 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    3.6 (0.57%)

    Tata Motors

    1,089.35
    12:04 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    20.75 (1.94%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Minda Corporation

    584.35
    11:50 AM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.4 (8.63%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    224.70
    11:50 AM | 23 AUG 2024
    14.3 (6.8%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India

    499.60
    11:50 AM | 23 AUG 2024
    28.8 (6.12%)

    Allcargo Logistics

    71.39
    11:50 AM | 23 AUG 2024
    3.75 (5.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,532.00-267.00
      Chennai
      73,890.00450.00
      Delhi
      72,888.00-481.00
      Kolkata
      73,675.0020.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue