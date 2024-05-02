Viral video: Pakistani groom surprises wife with ex-PM Imran Khan's framed photo as wedding gift
A Pakistani groom ditched expensive presents and chose to gift his bride a framed picture of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on their wedding day. The video of the bride unwrapping the present has gone viral on the internet with several social media users reacting to the peculiar wedding gift.