A Pakistani groom ditched expensive presents and chose to gift his bride a framed picture of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on their wedding day. The video of the bride unwrapping the present has gone viral on the internet with several social media users reacting to the peculiar wedding gift.

The video begins with groom standing with a wrapped gift for his bride. As soon as the lady starts unwrapping the gift, video shows her bursting into laughter, after she gets a hint of the gift inside. Later, the two open the gift and showcase Imran Khan's framed photo to their guests. The video shows the two happily posing for pictures as they continued to flaunt the photo frame.

Several social media users called it a symbol of support for the leader. “The number of people triggered by this post. Ever heard of live and let live?," wrote on user on X.

“Which of the reptiles from our gold plated Crime Syndicate can ever claim to even have his/her picture pasted on the back of a garbage truck let alone be honored with such affection on one's wedding day," commented another social media user on the post.

Many declared it a decent way to protest support of the jailed leader and even expressed confidence that these acts can help him come out of jail.

“Honestly how long before people step out in big numbers to have him out. This stuff is all good but isn’t really helping much," wrote an X user.

“Link with Imran Khan ins't a political affiliation, it's a love story!," wrote another user.

The video has receved nearly 7 lakh views and around 2,000 likes on micro blogging site X. The unusual gift by the groom on wedding day has sparked mixed reactions on the internet. Many users also pointed out towards the gift as a common trend these days at Pakistani weddings.

