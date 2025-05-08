Viral Video: ‘Pakistani’ man hails Indian army's Operation Sindoor, says ‘this is justice’

A man claiming to be a 'Pakistani' in his social media post hailed the Indian government and Indian armed forces for executing Operation Sindoor – a retaliatory strike against terror targets following the Pahalgam attack - is unprecedented and astonishing. Yet, this is what unfolded when an Instagram user – who goes by the name Abhayy and called himself a 'Pakistan national' – heaped praise on India and slammed the Islamic nation for playing the 'victim card'.

Abhayy, a forex trader and a resident of Dubai - according to his Instagram profile, shared his thoughts on the operation on social media through reels – the authenticity of which Mint couldn't verify.



Read | Operation Sindoor: Over 400 flights cancelled, 27 airports shut — which Indian airports are closed?

In the now-viral video, Abhayy starts his video with, "I am Pakistani and I will say it straight. India had every right to hit back. First, you attack their people and when they respond, suddenly it's all about peace, human rights.

But where was that same energy when 26 innocent lives were lost? Now when India hits back, Pakistan suddenly starts playing the victim card."

He continues attacking by questioning Pakistan over "encouraging terrorism".



Read | What weapons did India use to strike Pakistani terror camps?

"Neither India nor Pakistan wants war. But when you start breeding terrorism, don't act surprised when it comes back your way. And it's easy to preach peace when it's not your people getting killed. And finally, let's not forget that India never started this.

They just responded. And to me, that is not an act of war. That is just justice," he added.

Abhayy captioned the video: "As a Pakistani Hindu – this is my take JAI HIND 🇮🇳."

The video has since gone viral, evoking a plethora of positive responses from people, with several showing huge respect to him, while others also posted it on their Instagram stories.



Read | Operation Sindoor: Not just 9, but there are 21 ‘well-known’ terror camps in Pakistan, PoK; govt shares full list

In retaliation against the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces, under Operation Sindoor, in the early hours of Wednesday, carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.



Operation Sindoor

The Indian Armed Forces launched ‘operation Sindoor’ in the intervening night of May 6 and May 7. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said the operation lasted for 25 minutes — from 1:05 am till 1:30 am.

Col Sofiya Qureshi said the nine targets hit during Operation Sindoor were chosen based on intelligence inputs. She said "no military installation were targeted in the Indian strikes against terror. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said the locations were chosen to avoid civilian infrastructure and damage to civilians.