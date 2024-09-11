Viral Video: Pakistani man installs CCTV camera on daughter’s head for safety

A father in Pakistan has sparked debate by mounting a CCTV camera on his daughter's head to monitor her safety. The viral video emphasizes parental concern following a tragic event in Karachi that raised alarm over women's security.

Published11 Sep 2024, 06:43 PM IST
This extraordinary measure highlights the extent of his commitment to her safety.
A Pakistani man has chosen a somewhat unconventional tracking method to keep his daughter safe. This bizarre monitoring technique is now going viral on social media.

In Pakistan, a father's dedication to his daughter's safety has led to an unconventional approach. While it is common for fathers to want to protect their daughters, this particular Pakistani father has gone to the extreme of attaching a CCTV camera to his daughter's head for her protection.

The video shows a woman being interviewed with a large CCTV camera mounted on her head. She explained that her father had installed a camera to monitor her activities and track her movements.

The interviewer asked if she had objected to her father installing the camera, and she replied that she had not. When asked if her father intended to protect her and ensure her safety, she affirmed it with a yes.

The woman also agreed that her father is her security guard, who will monitor her with the help of the camera.

She also said that in Karachi, a horrible incident occurred with another woman, leading to her killing. So, to protect her, her parents have thought of this innovative idea. She also added that no one is safe, as this incident, which happened with a woman, can also be repeated with her.

The video was shared on microblogging website X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, "next level security". It has garnered nearly 17K views, as several users shared their feedback in the comment section.

“Itna digital bhi nhi hona tha (There was no need to be this digital),” one user commented sarcastically.

“SheCTV camera,” another said.

Another commented: “Piche se marega to nahi dikhega (Won't be able to capture if someone will hit your from behind).”

 

 

11 Sep 2024, 06:43 PM IST
