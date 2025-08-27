‘Being Indian is problem': Pakistani man tells NRI passenger in London; social media reacts

A video of a Pakistani man arguing with an Indian-origin passenger on a London train has gone viral. The clip shows the Indian man calmly speaking to the Pakistani passenger, dressed in a white shirt and black trousers. “You are Pakistani and I am Indian, is that a problem?" he asks. The man confirms his nationality, prompting the Indian passenger to continue, “Why is that a problem?” The Pakistani man replies, “Because we are enemies.”

How did the Indian passenger respond? Surprised, the Indian man repeats, “We are enemies?” The Pakistani man nods. Staying composed, the Indian man responds, “I have no problem with you… This is going to go viral,” to which the Pakistani man says, “Yeah, you make it viral.”

The Pakistani man then left the train at the next station, as the person filming commented, “Get off at Whitechapel.”

Here's how social media users reacted The video was shared online with the caption: “Pakistani on train tells man that being Indian is a problem because we are enemies. How diverse.”

The incident took place on the Elizabeth line and has since sparked debate on social media, with many criticising the hostility.

“That Pakistani openly admitting “we are enemies” shows their hatred runs deeper than borders, even in London trains,” one user wrote.

“Remember, diversity is our strength. The Indian man isn't putting another division and conflict. Which is great, but the Pakistani man has.I wonder how many people here share his views?” commented another.

“A quarrel in a far away country, between people of whom we know nothing of and can't hope to understand,” wrote a third user.

“They hate everyone don't they? Yet in the UK, the Left are groveling to them. Even the King!” said another.