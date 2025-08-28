Viral Video: Pakistani TV reporter's dramatic flood coverage reminds internet of ‘Chand Nawab’

A Pakistani television reporter, Mehrunnisa, has gone viral on social media for her dramatic flood coverage, with many comparing the moment to the iconic “Chand Nawab from Karachi” clip.

In the video, the journalist is seen reporting from a boat as floodwaters rise around her. Visibly anxious, she admits on camera that she is feeling heart palpitations, saying, “mera dil yun yun kar raha hai” (my heart is doing this). At one point, she appeals to viewers, saying, “My heart is going down. Guys, please pray for us. I am very uncomfortable and scared.”

The footage, uploaded by her channel on YouTube, has now spread across various social media platforms.

Pakistani writer Raza Rumi also shared the clip on his Facebook handle with the caption, “Next level reporting.”

Netizens were quick to react, with many calling it “raw, real and unfiltered,” while others labelled it “another Chand Nawab moment”-- a reference to the Pakistani reporter who became a viral sensation years ago for his candid reporting style.

A user wrote, “New meme in the house, guys."

Another user commented, “She is naive and beautiful and fearful at the same time.”

While some found humour in her unfiltered emotions, others pointed out that the clip highlights the very real dangers journalists face while covering extreme weather conditions.

Last month, a shocking video went viral across the internet that showed a Pakistani journalist getting washed away by raging floodwaters while on a live broadcast near Chahan Dam in the nation's Rawalpindi. The chilling footage shows the reporter neck-deep in the fast-moving waters, microphone still in hand, moments before he's pulled by the gushing current.