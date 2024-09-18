Viral Video: Pakistani woman does Kangana Ranaut’s mimicry; netizens are impressed

In the viral video, the woman attempts to emulate the subtleties of Kangana Ranaut's speech, capturing the essence of her role in the film 'Queen'.

Livemint
Published18 Sep 2024, 04:31 PM IST
'I am very popular in the world of mimicry, there are a lot of mimicry artists. It’s not like I get offended when I see them,' Kangana Ranaut had said once.
’I am very popular in the world of mimicry, there are a lot of mimicry artists. It’s not like I get offended when I see them,’ Kangana Ranaut had said once.(Screengrab)

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut is indeed “the most imitated actor in the world of mimicry”! The proof of which can be seen in a viral video of a Pakistani woman imitating her.

The clip of the woman was from Pakistan's popular TV show, Showtime with Ramiz Raja.

In the viral video, the woman attempts to emulate the subtleties of Ranaut's speech, capturing the essence of her role in the film "Queen".

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut forced to sell her Pali Hill bungalow in Mumbai for THIS reason

“Main apne life mein tarah tarah ke gents dekhe hain. Ek married gents, ek detergent. (I’ve seen all kinds of men in my life: Married men and detergent),” she can be heard saying in the viral video, leaving the guests and the audience in splits.

Sharing the video, an X user sarcastically wrote: “Pakistanis…how dare you mimic Kangana Ranaut.”

The video amassed over 419.9K views, with numerous users praising the woman.

Also Read | ‘Emergency’ release delayed: Why is Kangana Ranaut movie controversial. 5 points

Check out the video here:

Here's how netizens reacted:

“This is a good thing. There is something in Kangana that even Pakistanis follow,” a user commented.

“Well, she’s doing mimicry well! Kangana is famous in India, especially in Uttarakhand, and now even in Pakistan. People are making a living by doing her mimicry in different countries. What more do you want? Let them entertain people!” another added.

Lauding Kangana's movie Queen, a user said, “You cannot produce the Queen, Mimic is only choice left.”

Also Read | Kangana takes ’Tom & Jerry’ dig at Rahul Gandhi over ‘Emergency’ film, says...

“Actually Awesome Performance,” said another user.

However, some users felt that the mimicry was an insult to the Emergency actor.

Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ranaut had said she does not take offence when people mimic her.

“Main apni mimicry dekhti hoon. Kitne log mujhe mimic karte hain. Main to bohot zyada popular hoon mimicry ki duniya me. Bohot mere mimicry artist hain. Aisa nahi hai ki hum dekhte hain aur hum offend ho jaate hain. (I often see people mimicking me. So many of them do it. I am very popular in the world of mimicry, there are a lot of mimicry artists. It’s not like I get offended when I see them),” Ranaut said.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Sep 2024, 04:31 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsViral Video: Pakistani woman does Kangana Ranaut’s mimicry; netizens are impressed

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank

    213.10
    03:43 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    5.35 (2.58%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    131.25
    03:59 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    -1.8 (-1.35%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    168.45
    03:57 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    -2.1 (-1.23%)

    Tata Steel

    150.60
    03:59 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    -2.2 (-1.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Graphite India

    586.20
    03:50 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    51.2 (9.57%)

    Torrent Power

    1,933.10
    03:41 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    153.15 (8.6%)

    HEG

    2,288.90
    03:51 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    177.4 (8.4%)

    Alkyl Amines Chemicals

    2,372.50
    03:57 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    156.5 (7.06%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,100.00130.00
      Chennai
      73,130.00-150.00
      Delhi
      73,510.00180.00
      Kolkata
      73,540.00250.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue