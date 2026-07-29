Viral video: Parents save ₹50 lakh for wedding; daughter says it’s bad idea, ‘Imagine if they had invested that money…’

Digital creator Pranati has shared her views on the Indian culture of saving for daughters’ weddings. Her Instagram video has gained over 4.7 lakh views.

Pranati discusses in the viral video that her parents saved ₹50 lakh specifically for her wedding. Pranati argues this approach fundamentally gets financial priorities wrong. The influencer suggests investing that money instead through simple SIPs or FDs. This could have helped her buy property or start a business.

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“Imagine if they had invested that money for me 20 years ago, even in a simple SIP or even in an FD. By the time I turned 25, that money could have helped me buy a home, start a business, invest in assets, and create real leverage,” she says.

Pranati believes society wrongly prioritises weddings over long-term financial security. According to her, families spend decades saving for just one day. Meanwhile, daughters aren't prepared for their next 40 years.

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“I know weddings are phenomenal, emotional. Celebrate them. But imagine if we celebrated financial independence with the same enthusiasm. Imagine if every daughter received an investment portfolio along with her wedding jewellery. I am going to do that for my daughter. And that's a legacy that keeps growing,” she says.

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Pranati urges parents and new parents to share her message widely. She suggests the greatest gift isn't necessarily a lavish wedding celebration.

“Maybe the greatest gift you can give your daughter isn't a lavish wedding. It is financial freedom,” she says in the viral video.

The interest in “Wedding” was high on Google India during 27-28 July:

The interest in “Wedding” was high on Google India during 27-28 July

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Social Media Reaction Social media posted strong reactions. Many users supported Pranati’s take on financial freedom.

“Hopefully, the next Gen is gonna normalise simple weddings,” wrote one of them.

“Nah. Not saving a single penny for my daughter's wedding. She can have all of mine for her education, and then she should be old enough to take care of herself . And yes, also, she doesn’t HAVE TO marry. Marriage is not a necessity. Happiness is,” posted another user.

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One user wrote, “Girl, they don’t care about you. They just wanna get rid of you and pay for an overpriced party to justify and show society, ‘Oh, look. We actually loved her; we are not just getting rid of her’.”

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“They saved that money to show off your wedding, not for you. It's a tale as old as time,” came from another.

Some users, however, had different perspectives.

“I wish her parents didn’t even save so much money if she is complaining, I think you can still make a lot using 50 lakhs, if you’re capable enough,” wrote one of them.

“They don’t want to see you single with a cat. Maybe that’s why they did it. Have and create your own assets. Don’t cry about what your parents did or did not,” wrote another user.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.