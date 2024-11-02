Viral video: People in this MP village let cows walk over men for this reason on Govardhan Puja

Updated2 Nov 2024, 06:40 PM IST
The people on whom 30 cows walked over include Lakhan Agarwal, Radheshyam Agarwal, Ramchandar Choudhury, Kamal Malwiya and Sonu Sisodia.(ANI)

Devotion in India sometimes supersedes practicality, with people barely caring for their safety. A similar incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Friday, when people allowed cows to walk over them as part of Govardhan Puja.

According to tradition, in Ujjain's Bhidavad village of Badnagar tehsil, people celebrate Govardhan Puja by allowing cows to walk over them as they lay on the ground to fulfil their wishes.

On the second day of Diwali, villagers follow the tradition of worshipping cows. After fasting for five days, they laid down on the ground and took out about 30 cows from themselves.

The people on whom 30 cows walked over include Lakhan Agarwal, Radheshyam Agarwal, Ramchandar Choudhury, Kamal Malwiya and Sonu Sisodia.

Bhidavad village of Badnagar tehsil is 75 kilometres away from Ujjain and has a population of around four thousand people. Villagers believe that by following the tradition, happiness and prosperity arrives in the village.

Govardhan Puja is observed for the victory of Lord Krishna over Lord Indra. Lord Krishna to save the entire village from the heavy rainfall, lifted the Govardhan hill to provide shelter to the people.

CM Mohan Yadav performs 'Govardhan Puja' in Bhopal

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed 'Govardhan Puja' on Saturday at his residence in Bhopal. He also extended his wishes to the people.

"On my behalf, hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on Govardhan Puja!" PTI quoted MP CM Mohan Yadav as saying.

On this occasion, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav also fed a cow at Gaushala in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav said, "Our culture is festival-oriented. Every festival introduces us to the mysteries of life. India is identified with its cattle... All our sages have always emphasized cow worship. The Madhya Pradesh government is doing a great job for the protection of the cattle."

On Friday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the Tilkeshwar Gau-Seva Sadan, operated by Gramodyog Vikas Mandal, on Friday to mark Govardhan Puja.

With agency inputs.

First Published:2 Nov 2024, 06:40 PM IST
