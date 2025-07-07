Viral video: People rush to ‘loot’ mangoes on display at Lucknow mango festival; netizens question ‘civic sense’ | Watch

As the festival for the king of fruits, Mango, wrapped up in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Monday, July 6, a video from the event showing attendees rushing to loot the mangoes on display went viral on social media.

In the viral video, people can be seen grabbing the mangoes put on display for the Lucknow mango festival, smiling and giggling about the number of mangoes each person was able to grab.

Both men and women were seen with hands full of mangoes, while some were also turning their sarees and dupattas into makeshift bags, enabling them to carry more mangoes.

The person who posted the video on social media shared that the “same mangoes were being sold outside” the festival camp.

Watch the viral video here:

Here's how the netizens reacted to the viral video: Social media users were shocked to see the kind of loot at the Lucknow mango festival and questioned the basic civic sense of Indians.

“This is our civic sense. No wonder other countries don't want Indians on their land,” a user said.

“They all wish they were born with 16 hands,” a user quipped.

Another user said, “Thodi der aur hone do table aur cover bhi ghar le ke chale jaenge.”

A user added, “India needs Civic Sense Day and Common Sense as subjects in schools and colleges.”

“Seeing this seems very uncomfortable…I can't imagine being there,” said a disgusted netizen.

“Isn't this a regular thing? Isn't this who we are? After boasting all about Sanskar, pride and heritage, this is a usual sight. We can be seen looting goods if a truck overturns on the highway,” a user slammed.

Chaos for ‘puri and sabzi’ Recently, a video from Madhya Pradesh showing attendees at an event fighting for a plate of free puri and sabzi went viral on social media.