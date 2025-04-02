Viral Video: Pet dog slips under moving train after golden retriever owner tries to… | Watch

A viral video has captured a distressing incident at an Indian railway station involving a pet dog and its owner. The man, dressed in a blue t-shirt and jeans, appears to be trying to board a moving Rajdhani Express with his golden retriever.

However, the dog looks terrified and refuses to enter. In a tragic moment, the terrified dog slips from the platform and falls underneath the moving train. People on the platform rush to the owner in shock while the man looks clueless.

Fortunately, the dog was apparently safe despite going under the running train.

“The dog was saved… it had gone to the other side… the people who fill water in the train were saying that they had caught the dog and handed it over to its owner,” wrote the YouTube uploader.

The video, which has gained over 9 million views on YouTube, has caused public outrage. Viewers flooded the comments section with demands for the man’s arrest, calling his actions reckless and cruel.

Many labelled it animal abuse, with some urging police action under animal cruelty laws. Emotional responses included crying emojis and prayers for the dog, who was described as “so sweet” and “innocent”.

Some even identified the train number (22221 – CSMT to H. Nizamuddin) to help trace the location. A few users criticised the platform staff for allowing such an incident to occur unchecked.

Social media reactions “Please arrest the guy or take some action, You can buy another ticket but you can't buy another life,” wrote one user.

“May God give you a hundred times more pain than what this poor, voiceless soul had to suffer,” commented another.

“Please share video or photo of the dog after it was rescued,” requested one user.

One user wrote, “I’m unable to determine which one is the animal here.”