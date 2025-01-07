In a recent viral video, snow leopards are seen joyfully playing in the snow in Zanskar Valley, Ladakh. The footage, praised by many online, showcases the elusive beauty of these animals amid fresh snowfall across the Himalayan regions of India.

Not just humans, but even animals also celebrate nature's abundance. Amid frequent snowfall in Himalayan regions of India, a video captured the fun moments of snow leopards. The viral video, shared by Tamil Nadu Additional Chief Secretary Health Dept, Supriya Sahu, showed the rare creatures playing, jumping and gliding on snow.

Snow leopards are known for their elusive nature and are rare to spot. Hence, they are commonly known as “ghosts of the mountains." So far, the video has received 21,000 views and thousands of likes. Other users on X have shared it widely.

Watch | Snow leopards playing with each other "A fleeting dance of wild joy - Snow leopards somewhere in Zanskar valley in Ladakh," Supriya Sahu shared the video on X.

Several netizens hailed the beautiful video of a snow leopard from Zanskar Valley in Ladakh. Many even declared it one of the best things they watched on the internet today.

“Zanakar is almost Paradise," commented a user on the post.

"That's so Beautiful," commented another user.

“What a lovely video of the most elusive animal Compliments on getting such a nice shot in such a hostile environment [sic]"

“Having that taile amazing to see [sic]"

"Bromance of the Beasties - Awesome Ambassadors of Life in Ladakh's Wild. [sic]"

“One of the rare videos of leopards playing in snow. Beautiful to eyes. [sic]"

“Incredible nature. Thanks for such a precious footage. [sic]"

"I hope and pray humans don't encroach their happiness for some skiing greed..!! [sic]"

Snowfall in Kashmir Most parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar, Sonamarg and Gulmarg have received fresh spell of snowfall on Sunday, Kanuary 5. The mercury stayed close to the freezing point in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir for the second consecutive day.

Snowfall was witnessed in several areas of Bandipora, Baramulla and Kupwara districts in north Kashmir and some parts of Budgam and Ganderbal districts in central Kashmir in the morning, officials said.