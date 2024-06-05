Viral Video: Police officer rescues cute baby cat from middle of highway; netizens hail cop, ‘TRUE hero!’
A kitten was rescued from the middle of a highway by a police officer with the help of a truck driver. The heartwarming rescue was captured on video and shared by the police department, earning praise on social media.
A US police officer was on duty patrolling when he noticed a kitten stranded in the middle of a highway. Concerned for its safety, he stopped his vehicle and asked a nearby truck driver for help while trying to rescue the animal.