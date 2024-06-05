A US police officer was on duty patrolling when he noticed a kitten stranded in the middle of a highway. Concerned for its safety, he stopped his vehicle and asked a nearby truck driver for help while trying to rescue the animal.

The Alachua Police Department captured this heartwarming rescue on video and shared it on their Facebook page. Social media users are now hailing the police officer for his efforts.

"Last week, while on patrol, Officer Stanfield located a kitten lying down in the middle of NW US Hwy 441, while vehicles continued to pass within feet of it. Ofc. Stanfield stopped to rescue the kitten from the roadway," the Alachua Police Department wrote on Facebook while sharing the video.

“Thanks to the help of a Mi Apa Latin Cafe driver who used their truck to assist in stopping traffic, the kitten was safely removed from danger. We're thrilled to share that this little furball has found a loving forever home with one of our amazing dispatchers," it added.

Netizens hail police officer’s efforts

Netizens were highly impressed with the police officer’s efforts. They hailed Officer Stanfield, as well as the Mi Apa Latin Cafe driver, for the rescue.

“So wonderful! Thank you Officer Stanfield with the Alachua Police Department and Mi Apa Latin Cafe for being a TRUE hero! Thank you dispatch person for giving this lucky to be alive kitten a loving forever home!" wrote one user.

“Thank you officer for saving the kitten! And what the hell is wrong with people that just drive by this live creature in danger in the middle of the road! Disgusting!" wrote another.

“This makes me so happy! My kitten was rescued from the middle of 441 with traffic rolling over him. Good Samaritan neighbors rescued him and I adopted him from them. His name is Loki! Thank you Officer Stanfield!" posted another.

