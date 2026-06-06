Viral Video: Pune woman buys 'Made in Pakistan' bedsheet at religious fair; social media reacts

A Pune woman has sparked debate online after sharing a viral video about a bedsheet purchase. She claims she bought the item at a fair held near the Shree Morya Gosavi Ganpati Mandir in Chinchwad. The fair takes place monthly on Sankashti Chaturthi, attracting large numbers of devotees.

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The woman says she purchased two or three items at the fair, including the bedsheet in question. She did not notice anything unusual at the time of purchase.

It was only after washing the bedsheet that she spotted a sticker attached to it. The sticker, she claims, read “Made in Pakistan”.

In the video, she displays the sticker clearly for viewers to see. She expresses visible anger over the discovery. She points out that she lives close to the border, making the find feel more alarming to her personally.

“Whom are we giving employment to? And first of all, how is this even coming here?” she asks in the viral video.

The woman also raises a broader concern. She believes many other shoppers at the same fair may have unknowingly bought similar items. She says she searched online to understand how such goods could be available in India. Her search allegedly indicated that Pakistani goods are banned from import into the country.

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“When I searched on Google, it said Pakistani goods are banned in India. They cannot be imported here. If you search, you’ll see everything. It’s completely banned,” she says.

“So please, be a little careful while buying things. I’m completely aware now. So, I’m telling you all. Open your eyes while buying products. We often buy things from roadside stalls, and unwanted things end up entering our homes,” she adds.

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The woman stops short of making any direct allegations against any individual or seller. However, she questions how banned goods could reach a roadside religious fair in the first place.

Her primary message is one of consumer awareness. She urges people to check product labels carefully before buying from roadside stalls or temporary fair setups. She describes her own oversight as an eye-opener.

The viral video is being circulated widely on social media. It has prompted reactions about the enforcement of import restrictions.

Social Media Reactions The video got mixed reactions on social media. Many social media users, in fact, slammed her for making a significant issue out of it.

“What if you yourself pasted it for publicity? Why did no one else notice it?” asked one user.

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“Why make a fuss out of this? Pakistani dresses, which are in fashion, are openly sold. The sellers from Pakistan sell it to Indians in Dubai. From there, it is brought to India,” commented another user.

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Another user sarcastically posted, “Just a suggestion. Make similar videos on ‘Made in China’ products.”

“So what? Is it poking you while sleeping...?” quipped another user.

“Oh man, can we focus on bigger things? Maybe it's an export surplus of cloth, so what ?! How paranoid we get!” reacted another user.

“Did you ever check hospital equipment?” asked another user.

Is It Illegal to Import Goods from Pakistan? Yes, it is illegal to import goods from Pakistan. In May 2025, the Government of India made it official.

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The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, notified that “import of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan to India” was banned.

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“This will prohibit import of goods from Pakistan directly or through any other trade route,” it added.

The directive came into effect immediately after the notification on 2 May. A new paragraph, Para 2.20A, was inserted in India’s Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023.

The ban remains effective “until further orders”.

“This restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy,” the notification said.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.