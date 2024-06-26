Viral video: Pune woman in saree juggles bottles with one hand while holding baby

Set to the music of 'Angaaron' from Pushpa 2, the video has become a massive online sensation. The video has garnered over 2.3 million likes on Instagram.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
First Published03:09 PM IST
'Women who say they can’t do things because of their baby, this video should inspire them,' a user commented.
'Women who say they can't do things because of their baby, this video should inspire them,' a user commented.

Dressed in a saree, holding a baby in one hand, a Pune bartender is taking the internet by storm with her flair juggling skills. Kavita Medhar recently shared a video on Instagram showing her juggling two glass bottles with one hand as she gracefully held her baby with the other.

In the video now going viral, Kavita can be seen dressed in a green saree, as she juggled glass bottles with expert ease before moving on to juggling one with fire. Kavita could be seen juggling a bottle with fire while still continuing to hold her baby.

Set to the music of “Angaaron” from Pushpa 2, the video has become a massive online sensation. The video has garnered over 2.3 million likes on Instagram.

The comment section of the video was full of praise for Kavita.

“Women who say they can’t do things because of their baby, this video should inspire them,” a user commented.

"Bahut khoob bahan kya talent hai. tumhen to acchi job Milani chahie (Very good. what a talent. You must get a good job)," another added.

"Super akka," said one user, "Super mom," another added.

"My gosh very good," one commented.

Flair bartending involves bartenders executing tricks, flips, and complex maneuvers with bottles. Kavita was introduced to this style of bartending by her relative, Raj Medar, shortly after completing her B.Com degree.

