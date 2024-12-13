A video of famous Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul dancing to Allu Arjun's song ‘Peeling’ from Pushpa: The Rule is going viral on social media. The viral video was released on his official Instagram handle where he captioned, “Pushpa Fever.”

Paul is seen wearing his traditional attire while dancing to the the famous song from the blockbuster film. Paul has 10.2 million followers on Instagram. He shares videos of himself lip-syncing and performing to popular Indian songs in various languages.

Watch viral video here

Reaction on the viral video The video has garnered more than 31,000 likes on Instagram, with viewers complimenting his performance. Comments include praise like "very nice video," "super, super, super," and "fantastic." One user even said, "India asks why you weren't born in India." Another fan wrote, "Mr Killi kya karke manoge, outstanding”." Some viewers identified themselves as big fans, while others simply called the video "Fire."

Kili Paul felicitated by Indian High Commission in Tanzania In 2022, Kili Paul was honoured by the High Commission of India in Tanzania. Paul also thanked the High Commissioner for the gesture. as he wrote on his Instagram Stories, “Thank you so much High Commissioner of India.”