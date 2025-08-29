Viral video: Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani's playful fight during Ganpati visarjan, then bodyguard steps in

A viral video from the Ambani family’s Ganpati visarjan shows Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani in a playful flower fight, with a bodyguard stepping in to shield her during the light-hearted moment.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated29 Aug 2025, 09:28 AM IST
Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, and Radhika Merchant.
Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, and Radhika Merchant.(REUTERS)

The Ambani family bid adieu to Lord Ganesha a day after welcoming the deity in grand style to their Mumbai residence, Antilia. A video from the Ganpati visarjan procession has since gone viral, capturing a light-hearted flower fight between Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The clip shows Radhika seated on a vehicle, playfully tossing flowers at her husband Anant, who walks behind. He responds by throwing petals back, but before they reach her, a bodyguard positioned nearby swiftly shields Radhika.

The video, shared by a fan page dedicated to the Ambani family, was captioned, “Playful Moment between the loving couple Anant and Radhika.”

How did Radhika and Anant celebrate?

In the footage, Radhika can be seen holding marigolds and joyfully tossing petals at Anant. He attempts to return the gesture, but the bodyguard quickly steps in to protect her from the playful exchange.

Read | Nita Ambani responds to criticism over Anant-Radhika's lavish wedding: 'We are proud that…'

Was Nita Ambani part of the festivities?

Yes. In another video from the celebrations, Nita Ambani was seen at the Ganpati visarjan convoy. Wearing a pink traditional outfit, she appeared to be enjoying herself at the rally.

Also read | Ram Navami 2025: Radhika Merchant ‘feels proud’ of Anant Ambani's completion of padyatra | Watch

When did the Ambanis welcome their Ganpati idol?

The family brought home their beloved “Antilia Cha Raja” on 27 August, marking the start of the Ganesh festival, celebrated with great enthusiasm across India. Other clips from the occasion also showed Anant, Radhika, Nita Ambani and other family members performing aarti before the Ganesh idol, all dressed in traditional attire.

Read | Reliance Industries' director Anant Ambani, wife Radhika Merchant perform Ganga Pujan Haridwar’s Har Ki Pauri | Watch

What is ‘Antilia Cha Raja’?

The Ganesh idol worshipped at Antilia is fondly referred to as “Antilia Cha Raja.” It holds a special place among devotees, with its arrival each year celebrated through grand rituals and festivities. The occasion draws huge attention, both at the venue and across social media.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Read all the latest updates on Minnesota Shooting Suspect here at Livemint.

Business NewsNewsTrendsViral video: Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani's playful fight during Ganpati visarjan, then bodyguard steps in
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.