Viral video: Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani's playful fight during Ganpati visarjan, then bodyguard steps in

The Ambani family bid adieu to Lord Ganesha a day after welcoming the deity in grand style to their Mumbai residence, Antilia. A video from the Ganpati visarjan procession has since gone viral, capturing a light-hearted flower fight between Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The clip shows Radhika seated on a vehicle, playfully tossing flowers at her husband Anant, who walks behind. He responds by throwing petals back, but before they reach her, a bodyguard positioned nearby swiftly shields Radhika.

The video, shared by a fan page dedicated to the Ambani family, was captioned, “Playful Moment between the loving couple Anant and Radhika.”

How did Radhika and Anant celebrate? In the footage, Radhika can be seen holding marigolds and joyfully tossing petals at Anant. He attempts to return the gesture, but the bodyguard quickly steps in to protect her from the playful exchange.

Was Nita Ambani part of the festivities? Yes. In another video from the celebrations, Nita Ambani was seen at the Ganpati visarjan convoy. Wearing a pink traditional outfit, she appeared to be enjoying herself at the rally.

When did the Ambanis welcome their Ganpati idol? The family brought home their beloved “Antilia Cha Raja” on 27 August, marking the start of the Ganesh festival, celebrated with great enthusiasm across India. Other clips from the occasion also showed Anant, Radhika, Nita Ambani and other family members performing aarti before the Ganesh idol, all dressed in traditional attire.