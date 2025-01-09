Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, shared his experience of visiting a Keventers store and making a cold coffee there on social media.

During his recent visit to the coffee chain, he interacted with its founders and staff.

In a post on the social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi wrote: “How do you shake up a legacy brand for a new generation and a new market? The young founders of Keventers shared some valuable insights with me recently.”

He added, “Play-fair businesses like Keventers have driven our economic growth for generations. We must do more to support them.”

Rahul Gandhi also shared a video documenting his visit to the Keventers store

The video has gone viral on social media and amassed over 1 lakh views.

Keventers staff asked the Congress leader if he wanted to see how they make cold coffee, and he replied: “No, I will make it.” The next moment, he is seen adding milk and ice cream and operating the mixer.

During his visit, one of Keventers' co-founders asked Gandhi about his investment plans. Gandhi replied with a laugh: “I am looking at Keventers and trying to make an investment decision.”

The Congress leader also interacted with visitors at the store.

He also spoke to Keventers co-founders Aman Arora and Agastya Dalmia about their business and expansion plans. They replied that they are now shifting their focus to Tier 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4 cities.

Keventers has a legacy of almost 100 years. Last year, the company ventured into the world of waffles.

Its freshly produced waffles are available at over 170 exclusive retail brand shops throughout India.