Rahul Gandhi visited Keventers, making cold coffee and engaging with its founders. He praised the brand's role in economic growth and discussed investment plans while learning about their expansion into smaller cities. A viral video of his visit has amassed 1 lakh views.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, shared his experience of visiting a Keventers store and making a cold coffee there on social media.

During his recent visit to the coffee chain, he interacted with its founders and staff.

In a post on the social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi wrote: "How do you shake up a legacy brand for a new generation and a new market? The young founders of Keventers shared some valuable insights with me recently."

He added, “Play-fair businesses like Keventers have driven our economic growth for generations. We must do more to support them."

Rahul Gandhi also shared a video documenting his visit to the Keventers store

Keventers staff asked the Congress leader if he wanted to see how they make cold coffee, and he replied: “No, I will make it." The next moment, he is seen adding milk and ice cream and operating the mixer.

During his visit, one of Keventers' co-founders asked Gandhi about his investment plans. Gandhi replied with a laugh: "I am looking at Keventers and trying to make an investment decision."

The Congress leader also interacted with visitors at the store.

He also spoke to Keventers co-founders Aman Arora and Agastya Dalmia about their business and expansion plans. They replied that they are now shifting their focus to Tier 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4 cities.

Keventers has a legacy of almost 100 years. Last year, the company ventured into the world of waffles.

Its freshly produced waffles are available at over 170 exclusive retail brand shops throughout India.