In an innovative way of applying Indian jugaad, a man in Rajasthan was caught on camera using his electric vehicle (EV) to fry kachoris. The video of this creativity has gone viral on social media.

The video shared on social media platformX showed a man frying kachoris in a wok placed over an induction cooker, which is being powered by the battery of his electric car.

The caption on the X post read: "Benefit of having an EV vehicle."

It is unclear this video is from which area of Rajasthan.

The EVs come with a facility of vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging, a technology that enables an electric vehicle to power other gadgets while it is off.

The video, since shared on January 8, has attracted several comments. Here are some of the comments written by X users –

– "That's an innovative idea. Why to waste anything. Welcome to India."

“Rajasthanis and their obsession with Kachori." – “Jugaad? Nope. Next would be someone mimicking this bumpkin and the car goes up in flame."

– "Imagine driving to a picnic spot, cook food, relax and worry about the car left with no charge left to head back home."

64% of consumers likely to choose EV as next vehicle: TCS study More than 6 out of 10 consumers in different parts of the world, including India, are likely or very likely to consider an electric vehicle for their next purchase, although 60 per cent of them considered charging infrastructure as a major challenge, according to a study.

The global study by Tata Consultancy Services surveyed over 1,300 anonymous respondents across the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, China, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, found that 56 per cent of them were ready to pay up to USD 40,000 (nearly ₹35 lakh) for an electric vehicle (EV).

The respondents for the study -- TCS Future-Ready eMobility Study 2025 -- included transport manufacturers, charging infrastructure players, fleet adopters, consumers and EV adoption influencers, TCS said in a statement.