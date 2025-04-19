Viral video: Rajasthan police officer Tinu Sogarwal’s dance on ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar’ captivates social media

A video of Tinu Sogarwal, an officer at Wazirpur Police Station, has gone viral on social media, where she has showcased her dance skills on the song 'Jai-Jai Shivshankar' during the Rajasthan Police Foundation Day.

Watch viral video here —

Sogarwal, who is often known for her dancing skills also hit headlines for a performance during Holi celebrations. She danced to the song Khai Ke Paan Bana Raswala, and the video went viral on social media.

The officer, in an interview with news portal Rajasthan Tak, revealed that she has never received formal training for dance, but has enjoyed it since childhood. She expressed surprise over going viral for her dance moves on social media.

Rajasthan Police Foundation Day The Rajasthan Police Foundation was celebrated on April 16, 2025. CM Bhajanlal Sharma was also a part of one of the events during the celebrations held at Police Academy. Addressing the Rajasthan Police Foundation Day event, the Rajasthan CM appreciated the Police personnel and announced various incentives.

"They are constantly engaged in public service every day and every season, despite all challenges. They are the first to stand up in every crisis to protect life and property," Sharma said.

He also announced to increase the uniform allowance from ₹7,000 to ₹8,000, while the mess allowance for officers and police inspectors was hiked from ₹2,400 to ₹2,700.

"Police uniform is not just a piece of cloth but a responsibility, a promise and a meaning of life," Sharma said.

Additionally, police personnel can now avail free travel facilities in semi-deluxe buses apart from express class buses of Rajasthan roadways.

"Our government will take all necessary steps to give timely promotion to police personnel. We will work keeping their problems in mind," Sharma said.