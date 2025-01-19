The one-minute video garnered 31.4K views on X. It showed Ranthambore's 'Notorious Queen' Tigress Riddhi and her cubs floating and leaping in the water to cross to cross a lake.

A "rarest of the rare sightings" was witnessed in Ranthambore National Park on the evening of January 13, 2025. A video, that has now gone viral, claimed to capture the "rare" moment when Tigress Riddhi and her cubs were "crossing over to an island in lake Rajbaug in Zone 3 of Ranthambore National Park."

The one-minute video garnered 31.4K views on X. It showed the tigress and her cubs floating and leaping in the water to cross to cross a lake.

The video left the social media in awe. One user commented, "Mesmerising. How they look at each other for reassurance and then with courage move forward together ❤️💯😍 Such a beauty Nature is!"

“It's a different world 😊," said another user. “Nature's most precious moments. 🐯," posted another person.

Tigress Riddhi — the 'Notorious Queen of Ranthambore' Tigress Riddhi is known as the “Notorious Queen of Ranthambore". “Wherever she travels, it becomes the path itself," the Ranthambore website says.

In the world of tigers, the fifth generation of the legendary Tigress Machali (The Lady of the Lake) is the center of attraction in the wilderness of Ranthambore.

“Yes, the great granddaughter of Machali – Riddhi aka T-124 is the talk of the jungle for her fearless and adventurous spirit," the website reads.

It adds that Riddhi has captivated the hearts of forest officials, guides, wildlife lovers and drivers. “The entire wilderness resounds in the bold calls of Riddhi and the stories of her notoriety," it says.