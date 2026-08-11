Viral video: ‘Rapido driver’ approaches woman at night to offer ride; Instagram user shares, ‘What honestly shocked me…’

A woman named Siddhi has shared a warning on Instagram. The incident happened near Charminar in Hyderabad on 9 August. The video has gone viral, garnering nearly 5 million views so far.

She was waiting for her auto around 9 PM that evening. A man on a bike approached her. He asked where she was going and offered a Rapido ride.

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Upon hearing this, Siddhi immediately started recording him. She noticed that his vehicle displayed no registration number.

“Why don’t you have a vehicle number?” she asked.

The man claimed to be a Rapido driver. Then, she asked for his official Rapido driver ID. Instead, he started downloading the Rapido app himself. This confirmed her suspicion that something was clearly wrong.

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She explained she trusts the app, especially during nighttime travel. She appreciates its safety checks and post-ride calls.

“Just to clarify, I personally never take Rapido bikes. I always book Rapido autos or cabs. I have been using Rapido regularly, and I genuinely trust the app,” she said.

“I actually prefer Rapido over other apps because I feel safer using it, especially at night. The safety checks and calls they make after a ride are something I really appreciate,” she added.

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The Instagram user expressed shock at the man’s confidence in approaching her unprompted.

“What honestly shocked me was the confidence with which he approached a woman at 9 PM and offered her a ride without any prior booking or verification,” she wrote.

According to Siddhi, her post aims to raise awareness, not fear. She urged women to always verify drivers through official apps. She warned against entering vehicles from unverified, random approaches.

Siddhi specifically clarified she wasn't blaming Rapido as a company. She reiterated her genuine trust in the platform's service.

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“I especially want to clarify that I am not blaming Rapido or saying this happened because of your company. In fact, I genuinely trust your service and have always felt safer using Rapido,” she commented.

“I’m sharing this because this person used the Rapido name to gain my trust, even though he wasn’t actually a Rapido driver. I just want to bring this to your attention so that you’re aware of it and can look into the matter from your end,” she added.

Her goal, she said, was to prevent similar incidents elsewhere.

Also Read | Rapido driver earns ₹1 lakh by juggling delivery work and pani puri stall

Rapido reacts As the post went viral, Rapido itself commented. It was appreciated that Siddhi had trusted her instincts before getting on the bike.

“At Rapido, every ride has multiple safety checks in place; customers can verify the captain and ride details directly on the app, and the OTP shared at the start of the ride ensures the ride is being taken with the right captain and vehicle. Our captains also have to abide by strict safety guidelines and policies,” it wrote.

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“We always encourage customers to verify these details before getting in, especially if someone approaches them claiming to be a Rapido captain without a booking. Stay safe!” it added.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.