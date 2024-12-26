A Lamborghini Revuelto, worth ₹9 crore, caught fire on Mumbai's Coastal Road on Thursday night. Gautam Singhania, chairman and managing director of Raymond, shared a video of the incident and raised concerns about the safety standard of such high-priced luxurious cars.

Soon after the accident, a fire brigade reached the spot to douse the fire. It took nearly 45 minutes for the official to control the fire. No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred at around 10:20 PM, reported PTI.

While sharing the video of the incident, Singhania flagged the need to hold these firms accountable for failing to stick to the safety standards in these expensive super-luxurious cars.

“A Lamborghini engulfed in flames on Coastal Road, Mumbai. Incidents like this raise serious concerns about the reliability and safety standards of Lamborghini. For the price and reputation, one expects uncompromising quality—not potential hazards,” read the post by Singhania.

The details about the exact number of occupants in the car and the cause of fire is yet to be confirmed.

The car seen in the video is Lamborghini Revuelto, which consists all the top safety features. The model has six airbags located in driver, front passenger, driver knee, front passenger knee, driver side, front passenger side. The car also has a seat belt warning, child lock, anchor points for child seat, speed sensing door lock, lane departure warning, central locking etc.

Another video shows flames in the cabin of the orange-coloured car with Gujarat registration number, and a man attempting to put them out.

The MD of the Indian textile company is a motor enthusiast who frequently shares update on recent happenings in the world of automobiles.