A viral video about a seemingly-innocent prank has started discussions about racism. The prank on Twitter (now X) shows a child with a realistic black face mask. She tricks a woman into thinking it’s a real ghost. The video has gained 26 million views on social media.

The prank has, however, started a debate about racism since it involves a “blackface”.

“When will we determine if she is a racist or an artist? I mean, is blackface allowed in this situation?” wrote one social media user.

“I thought blackface was illegal,” commented one user while another said, “This prank is pure evil.”

“I don't think this is legal in the US,” commented another.

What is the blackface controversy? Blackface originated nearly 200 years ago in the Middle Ages. It mocked enslaved Africans. It was racist then and remains offensive today. Blackface is more than just darkening one’s skin. It has a racist history rooted in 19th-century shows.

White performers exaggerated Black features and behaviour to mock enslaved Africans, portraying them as lazy or ignorant. These performances entertained white audiences but deeply hurt the Black community. Discussions on blackface often ignore its racist history, citing ignorance.

Social media reactions Not everyone found it offensive, though. Some found it actually funny.

“I watched a montage of this. I was laughcrying so hard,” wrote one user while another wrote, “I thought it was funny as hell.”

Someone noticed a technical error in the prank, hinting that it could be scripted.

“Who put the camera on the other side?” the user asked.

“The mom never wonders why there is another camera setup to film her. Amazing!” wrote another user.

“That’s heart attack material,” came from another.

“I'd be scared if I saw something like this in the dark,” wrote one social media user.

“I would’ve shat my pants,” exclaimed another.