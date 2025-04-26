Viral video: Rekha Bhardwaj handles firecrackers at concert with ‘grace’; netizens say, she’s a ‘legend for a reason’

The Internet is all praises for Bollywood singer Rekha Bhardwaj for gracefully handling the hiccup in her Bhopal concert. Although visibly irked, the singer did not lose her calm when her performance was interrupted by loud fireworks.

Rekha was performing her hit song “Lambi Judai” when the organisers set off the firecrackers.

Here's how Rekha Bhardwaj handled the firecracker situation: “Yeh patakkhe bohut unmusical hai,” she can be heard saying in the viral video. She added that they went off at a very wrong time.

While she waited on the stage for the noise to subside, Rekha shared concern for the residents and said, “Bichare jo sogaye honge aas paas unko taqleef hogi.”

Even though she waited very patiently for the fireworks to stop, the singer got irked by them after some time and asked the organisers to stop them: “Can we please stop this? Yeh jo patakkhe. Bahut ho gaya.”

Watch the viral video here:

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens who said it would have been okay for Rekha to lash out lauded her handling of the situation like a ‘legend' that she is.

“Grace isn’t always in silence—sometimes, it’s in how one continues despite the noise. Rekha Bhardwaj ji, a lesson in composure. Some voices rise above noise, not in volume, but in grace,” a user said.

Another user pointed out that “she was so calm and patient,” while one said, she's a “legend for a reason”.

A user commented on Rekha's concern for the residents, saying, “She is right.”

“Very well handled by Rekha Bhardwaj Ji. Respect,” another user added.

Several social media users also blamed the organisers and said their actions show they do not respect the singer.

“Yeh bhi bhopali swag hoga .. because nobody would admit to the mistake,” an angry fan said.

“If the organisers cannot respect an artist, then why even organise such concerts?” said another user.