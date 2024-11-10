Viral video: Rescued lion cubs cuddle with woman on bed; Internet says, ’what a feeling...’

  • A viral video shows animal rescuer Freya Aspinall cuddling four rescued lion cubs on her bed. She shared their rescue story, revealing they were saved from euthanasia and are being hand-raised before being sent to Africa.

Livemint
Updated10 Nov 2024, 12:02 PM IST
A viral video shows animal rescuer Freya Aspinall cuddling four rescued lion cubs on her bed
A viral video shows animal rescuer Freya Aspinall cuddling four rescued lion cubs on her bed

A video of four lion cubs cuddling a woman on her bed is going viral on social media. A video was shared by Freya Aspinall on her Instagram handle showed her cuddling with four lion cubs in her bed. Notably, Aspinall is an animal rescuer.

Also Read | Agra man’s suicide attempt by mosquito repellent goes viral on Instagram

In her post, she shared the rescue story of the cubs, revealing that they were saved from euthanasia and are being hand-raised before being sent to Africa.

She wrote in her post, “How I sleep at night (not pets)... A few months ago, we rescued 4 baby lions who were only hours away from being euthanized. They were born in captivity to someone who exploits animals for profit, and someone reached out to us to see if we could help. Within hours, we were able to intervene and rescue them immediately.”

Also Read | Viral video: Gujarati family spends ₹4 lakh to host funeral for car | Watch

She further added, “I then began the journey of hand-raising them, which includes sleeping with them and nurturing them as a mother would. Our plan is to send them to Africa, where they truly belong, just as we have done with other lions we’ve rescued and hand-raised before. Hand-raising is always a last resort, but in this case, it was the only way to save their lives.”

The viral video has sparked a wave of heartwarming reactions, with many expressing admiration and jealousy. Viewers were moved by the sight, with one user commenting they had never been more envious of anyone in their life.

One user wrote, “I have never been more jealous of anyone in my entire life.”

“The definition of Heaven,” another added.

Another added, “Melts my heart”

 

Also Read | Viral Video: Girl kicks Donald Trump’s face on television, smashes TV set

"This is so cute, one user wrote."

“You are an absolute angel to these beautiful creatures and quite courageous.”

"The best job ever."

“They are so precious and loving.”

“This is the most wholesome video ever. Thank you for saving those babies and all the wonderful work you guys do.”

“Tell me you are the luckiest girl in the world without telling me.”

“God bless you for your dedication”

“I am so jealous. I am so glad you rescued them.”

“My dream, just a little moment with several puppies.”

“They will be your friends forever.”

“If there is heaven, I'm pretty sure it's this”

“What a feeling this must be”

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Nov 2024, 12:02 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsViral video: Rescued lion cubs cuddle with woman on bed; Internet says, ’what a feeling...’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.000.00
      Chennai
      79,381.000.00
      Delhi
      79,533.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.