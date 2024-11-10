Viral video: Rescued lion cubs cuddle with woman on bed; Internet says, ’what a feeling...’

A video of four lion cubs cuddling a woman on her bed is going viral on social media. A video was shared by Freya Aspinall on her Instagram handle showed her cuddling with four lion cubs in her bed. Notably, Aspinall is an animal rescuer.

In her post, she shared the rescue story of the cubs, revealing that they were saved from euthanasia and are being hand-raised before being sent to Africa.

She wrote in her post, “How I sleep at night (not pets)... A few months ago, we rescued 4 baby lions who were only hours away from being euthanized. They were born in captivity to someone who exploits animals for profit, and someone reached out to us to see if we could help. Within hours, we were able to intervene and rescue them immediately.”

She further added, “I then began the journey of hand-raising them, which includes sleeping with them and nurturing them as a mother would. Our plan is to send them to Africa, where they truly belong, just as we have done with other lions we’ve rescued and hand-raised before. Hand-raising is always a last resort, but in this case, it was the only way to save their lives.”

The viral video has sparked a wave of heartwarming reactions, with many expressing admiration and jealousy. Viewers were moved by the sight, with one user commenting they had never been more envious of anyone in their life.

One user wrote, “I have never been more jealous of anyone in my entire life.”

“The definition of Heaven,” another added.

Another added, “Melts my heart”

"This is so cute, one user wrote."

“You are an absolute angel to these beautiful creatures and quite courageous.”

"The best job ever."

“They are so precious and loving.”

“This is the most wholesome video ever. Thank you for saving those babies and all the wonderful work you guys do.”

“Tell me you are the luckiest girl in the world without telling me.”

“God bless you for your dedication”

“I am so jealous. I am so glad you rescued them.”

“My dream, just a little moment with several puppies.”

“They will be your friends forever.”

“If there is heaven, I'm pretty sure it's this”