As Pushpa 2 The Rise's tremendous success at the box office has brought cheers among industry stakeholders, the movie's craze has gripped celebrities of different fields, whether it is sports or music. Recently, Indian cricketer Rinku Singh shared a video of himself making Allu Arjun's iconic hand gesture from the Pushpa movie.

Watch Rinku Singh's imitating Allu Arjun's step from Pushpa 2 The Indian team cricketer shares a short video featuring his friends on his Instagram stories. In the video, Singh can be seen doing Allu Arjun's iconic hand gesture at a gym.

The movie has received praise from several celebrities. On Saturday, Punjabi Diljit Dosanjh referred to Pushpa 2 The Rule movie and recited its popular dialogue at his Chandigarh show.

Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection The movie received an overwhelming response on the first day of its release. Pushpa 2 managed to retain the audience response in the first week and earned around ₹1,000 crore within seven days of its release.

On the tenth day of its box office release, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 earned ₹62.3 crore in India net, data collected by Sacnilk.com show. The movie has already become the highest grossing movie at the box office of 2024. Pushpa 2 has already broken multiple records and saw a massive jump in its collection on second Saturday.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part. The first part of Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.