Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Viral Video: Rinku Singh does an Allu Arjun; Pushpa 2 craze reaches Indian cricket team

Viral Video: Rinku Singh does an Allu Arjun; Pushpa 2 craze reaches Indian cricket team

Livemint

Pushpa 2 The Rise's box office success has excited industry stakeholders, attracting celebrity attention. Cricketer Rinku Singh recently imitated Allu Arjun's iconic gesture, while Punjabi artist Diljit Dosanjh celebrated the film by reciting its popular dialogue at a show in Chandigarh.

Pushpa 2 The Rise fever has reached its zenith as several celebrities whether they are sportspersons or singers repeated the iconic hand gesture of Allu Arjun's Pushparaj from the movie.

As Pushpa 2 The Rise's tremendous success at the box office has brought cheers among industry stakeholders, the movie's craze has gripped celebrities of different fields, whether it is sports or music. Recently, Indian cricketer Rinku Singh shared a video of himself making Allu Arjun's iconic hand gesture from the Pushpa movie.

Watch Rinku Singh's imitating Allu Arjun's step from Pushpa 2

The Indian team cricketer shares a short video featuring his friends on his Instagram stories. In the video, Singh can be seen doing Allu Arjun's iconic hand gesture at a gym.
Screenshot of the viral video shared by Rinku Singh.

The movie has received praise from several celebrities. On Saturday, Punjabi Diljit Dosanjh referred to Pushpa 2 The Rule movie and recited its popular dialogue at his Chandigarh show.

Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection

The movie received an overwhelming response on the first day of its release. Pushpa 2 managed to retain the audience response in the first week and earned around 1,000 crore within seven days of its release.

On the tenth day of its box office release, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 earned 62.3 crore in India net, data collected by Sacnilk.com show. The movie has already become the highest grossing movie at the box office of 2024. Pushpa 2 has already broken multiple records and saw a massive jump in its collection on second Saturday.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part. The first part of Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.

Ahead of the release, Rashmika penned a note expressing gratitude to the entire team of 'Pushpa 2' including director Sukumar and co-star Allu Arjun.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.