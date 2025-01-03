A disturbing road rage video from Bhubaneswar has gone viral, showing two bikers chasing a car and throwing stones. The confrontation escalated, resulting in one biker being assaulted by the crowd.

Odisha's capital, Bhubaneswar, is in the news after a disturbing video of road rage surfaced. The clip shows two men riding a bike and chasing a car while hurling stones at it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The viral video is doing the rounds on social media showing the two bikers aggressively pursuing the car with a stone in hand. In the brutal attack, the driver of the two-wheeler smashed the car's window. Occupants of the car captured this aggressive assault which escalated into a violent confrontation.

Subsequently, the crowd charged at the pillion rider of the bike and assaulted him. The incident garnered widespread attention on social media platform X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Take a look at the video here:

The video shared by Ghar Ke Kalesh account on X, amassed over 56 thousand views, 879 likes and various comments. The caption to the post states, “Road-Rage Kalesh b/w Friend's in Car and two guys on Bike (those guys on bike were throwing stones on Car for no reason, Later got good beat-up from Crowd) Bhubaneswar, Odisha."

The cause of the confrontation is unclear, but the people who witnessed the tragic episode intervened to resolve the matter and attacked one of the bikers. The video concludes with bystanders encircling the pillion rider who was subdued on the ground. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Social media reaction Mixed reactions poured in from social media users, some users joked that Indians don't need to Play Station 5, can get the experience while driving on roads. A user quipped, “Driving on Indian roads is just like playing GTA in real life. No need to shell out 50k for PlayStation 5!"