Viral Video: Russian woman refuses to return home amid India-Pakistan tension, thanks Indian Army, ‘Deeply grateful’

Amid India-Pakistan tensions, a video of Russian woman Polina Agrawal has gone viral. Living in Gurgaon, she shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, thanking the Indian Army for keeping the country safe.

Polina has nearly 93,000 Instagram followers. Married to an Indian, she calls herself a “Russian Bania”. Her video has gone viral, gaining 1.27 lakh views.

Polina said her grandmother in Russia saw the news and told her to return home.

“What home?” she wondered. “I am home right now here in Gurugram in India.”

She praised Indian soldiers’ bravery, big hearts and strong air defence systems, even those provided by Russia.

“The Indian military has got such advanced weapons and air defence systems, which Russia itself has provided. It stays so strong against all the drones or jets or planes or anything that tries to fly in,” she says in the video.

“Indian soldiers have such immense dedication and such big hearts so we can sleep peacefully at night. They risk their lives so we live whatever lives we were living before. And, we do not even notice there is anything going on,” says the Russian lady.

“I am so deeply grateful to them. I am so deeply grateful to them for their dedication. And, I am so deeply grateful to them that I can call India my peaceful home,” she concluded.

“Really grateful to all Indian soldiers who protect us and help us sleep peacefully at night!” says the caption of the video.

Social media reactions Her video won many hearts on social media.

“Polina mam u don't need to worried about that. We already know ur love & support for India. You're such a pure & gentle soul,” wrote one user.

Another user wrote, “Russia has always been a great friend to us. Thank you for the military aid — rest assured, as a Russian, you have saved many lives.”