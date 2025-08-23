Viral video: Security guard from Bihar studies for exam during late-night duty; social media showers blessings

An inspiring Instagram video shows a security guard, named Amit, studying for the Bihar Police exam during his late-night duty. The viral video, with nearly 3 million views, was shared by social media influencer Suhail Rasool.

The video captures the 23-year-old studying mathematics problems while on duty. When asked where he is from, the young man says he is from Bihar.

“Amit sir, proud of you. May Allah make you successful. Not double star. Not even triple star. May you become Bihar's police commissioner one day,” Suhail tells the man.

In his Instagram (@cpramit99) bio, he calls himself a “simple boy”, who loves music, fitness and photography. He also calls himself a “Mahakal Ka Bhakt”.

One of the Instagram Reels he has shared shows a motivational poem that says, “Seedhi unko mubarak ho, jinhe chhat tak jaana hai. Apni manzil aasmaan hai, raasta humein khud banana hai. Safalta mile ya na mile, ye to muqaddar ki baat hai. Par hum koshish bhi na kare, Ye to galat baat hai.”

It roughly translates to: “Let the stairs be for those who are happy to reach the rooftop. My destination is the sky, and the path is mine to build. Success or failure rests in destiny’s hands. But, if I never try, that would be the real defeat.”

“What an inspiration! He’s been working hard as well as studying all night!” the influencer wrote while sharing the video.

He generously motivated the young man in the video and wished him all the success. He said he would share the video to inspire numerous others like him.

While the video's location remains unconfirmed, some users claim it is from Purva Palm Beach Apartment in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The video's Instagram feed is flooded with best wishes for Amit.

“Very Proud of you, brother. Congratulations & Best Wishes,” wrote one user while another commented, “May this brother's hard work be successful.”

Bihar means fight “Bihari hai, jigar to hoga hi (Of course, he’ll have the guts. After all, he’s from Bihar),” came from another.

“Being a Tamilian, I have seen how men from Bihar work really hard for UPSC exams. Studying day and night,” posted another.

“Bihar means fight,” wrote another user.

Bihar candidates have historically performed well in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, and many of them have secured notable ranks and recognition.