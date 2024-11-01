Viral Video: Selena Gomez asked to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ by Indian man; netizens ask ‘Namaste is no longer how we greet?

A viral video shows Selena Gomez being encouraged to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' during a recent encounter, sparking mixed reactions on social media. Critics argue that the need for celebrity validation undermines the integrity of cultural expressions and has led to discussions on cultural sensitivity.

Livemint
Published1 Nov 2024, 09:35 AM IST
The short video shows Gomez posing for a photo with the Indian man, who introduces her to the slogan. 'Say Jai Shree Ram,' he encourages, to which Gomez responds with a smile. (Screengrab from video)
The short video shows Gomez posing for a photo with the Indian man, who introduces her to the slogan. ’Say Jai Shree Ram,’ he encourages, to which Gomez responds with a smile. (Screengrab from video)

A recent video featuring American singer and actress Selena Gomez has taken social media by storm, capturing a moment that has sparked mixed reactions online. In the clip, an Indian man enthusiastically urges Gomez to chant “Jai Shree Ram,” a traditional Hindu phrase meaning “Victory to Lord Ram.”

The incident, originally shared by photographer Pallav Paliwal on Instagram, has ignited a debate about cultural sensitivity and the need for foreign validation.

Also Read | Selena Gomez joins youngest billionaires club with $1.3 billion net worth

A Viral Encounter

The short video shows Gomez posing for a photo with the Indian man, who introduces her to the slogan. "Say Jai Shree Ram," he encourages, to which Gomez responds with a smile, repeating the phrase as a question.

After the man insists again, she gracefully replies, "Thank you, honey," but doesn’t chant the slogan herself.

Paliwal captioned the post, “One of our followers met Selena Gomez and she said ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on the occasion of Diwali,” suggesting a recent interaction, though the context appears to date back to the Cannes Film Festival last year based on Gomez's hairstyle and outfit.

Mixed Reactions on Social Media

As the video gained traction across platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), it amassed hundreds of thousands of views. However, the reception has not been universally positive.

Also Read | Selena Gomez Weighs Sale of Cosmetics Brand Valued at $2 Billion

Many users expressed discomfort, labelling the interaction as “embarrassing.”

One Instagram commenter, identifying as a Hindu, stated, “I’m a Hindu and this is embarrassing,” while another added, “I am embarrassed on his behalf.”

“Bejjati hone ki baad bhi post kardi”, wrote another.

Cultural Sensitivity at Play

Critics voiced their concern over the need for validation from celebrities, arguing that the integrity of religious expressions should not rely on foreign acknowledgment.

“Our religion doesn't need unnecessary foreign validation. Stop embarrassing yourself and us along with you,” another user echoed, reflecting a sentiment shared by many.

Also Read | Modi shifts gears: Shuns ‘Jai Shree Ram’ for ‘Jai Jagannath’ in victory speech

Netizens Intensify Backlash

The video has also sparked discussions about the appropriateness of using such interactions to promote cultural phrases. “I don't know what people get by embarrassing themselves,” commented one user on X, while another wondered, “So ‘Namaste’ is no longer how we greet each other now…?”

The overall mood of the online conversation leans towards second-hand embarrassment, as users grapple with the implications of this viral moment.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Nov 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsViral Video: Selena Gomez asked to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ by Indian man; netizens ask ‘Namaste is no longer how we greet?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power share price

    440.05
    03:58 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    12.9 (3.02%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    686.05
    03:47 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -1.6 (-0.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.65
    03:43 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -0.3 (-0.2%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.25
    03:54 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    4.7 (2.65%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    712.45
    03:49 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -51.7 (-6.77%)

    Aditya Birla Capital share price

    203.20
    03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -12.1 (-5.62%)

    PCBL share price

    410.80
    03:53 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -22.45 (-5.18%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    627.35
    03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -31.35 (-4.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Cipla share price

    1,553.20
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    135.75 (9.58%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,612.25
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    130 (8.77%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,781.00
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    205.4 (7.97%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,220.50
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    87.15 (7.69%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,185.000.00
      Chennai
      81,191.000.00
      Delhi
      81,343.000.00
      Kolkata
      81,195.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.