Viral Video: Selena Gomez asked to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ by Indian man; netizens ask ‘Namaste is no longer how we greet?

A recent video featuring American singer and actress Selena Gomez has taken social media by storm, capturing a moment that has sparked mixed reactions online. In the clip, an Indian man enthusiastically urges Gomez to chant “Jai Shree Ram,” a traditional Hindu phrase meaning “Victory to Lord Ram.”

The incident, originally shared by photographer Pallav Paliwal on Instagram, has ignited a debate about cultural sensitivity and the need for foreign validation.

A Viral Encounter The short video shows Gomez posing for a photo with the Indian man, who introduces her to the slogan. "Say Jai Shree Ram," he encourages, to which Gomez responds with a smile, repeating the phrase as a question.

After the man insists again, she gracefully replies, "Thank you, honey," but doesn’t chant the slogan herself.

Paliwal captioned the post, “One of our followers met Selena Gomez and she said ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on the occasion of Diwali,” suggesting a recent interaction, though the context appears to date back to the Cannes Film Festival last year based on Gomez's hairstyle and outfit.

Mixed Reactions on Social Media As the video gained traction across platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), it amassed hundreds of thousands of views. However, the reception has not been universally positive.

Many users expressed discomfort, labelling the interaction as “embarrassing.”

One Instagram commenter, identifying as a Hindu, stated, “I’m a Hindu and this is embarrassing,” while another added, “I am embarrassed on his behalf.”

“Bejjati hone ki baad bhi post kardi”, wrote another.

Cultural Sensitivity at Play Critics voiced their concern over the need for validation from celebrities, arguing that the integrity of religious expressions should not rely on foreign acknowledgment.

“Our religion doesn't need unnecessary foreign validation. Stop embarrassing yourself and us along with you,” another user echoed, reflecting a sentiment shared by many.

Netizens Intensify Backlash The video has also sparked discussions about the appropriateness of using such interactions to promote cultural phrases. “I don't know what people get by embarrassing themselves,” commented one user on X, while another wondered, “So ‘Namaste’ is no longer how we greet each other now…?”