Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan ‘pushes’ old man during photo-shoot at Locarno Film Festival | Watch

An X user posted a video of the actor where Shah Rukh Khan seemingly ‘pushed’ a person so that he did not come in the frame

Written By Arshdeep kaur
Published11 Aug 2024, 06:25 PM IST
Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan poses on the red car during the 77th Locarno International Film Festival, in Locarno, Switzerland
Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan poses on the red car during the 77th Locarno International Film Festival, in Locarno, Switzerland(AP)

On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan became the first Indian filmstar to win the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera award-Locarno Tourism or Career Leopard, for his contribution to cinema at the 77th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.

However, this achievement was overshadowed on social media by the controversy surrounding a video in which he could be seen "pushing" an "old man" while posing for pictures.

Also Read | Viral Video: Girl sells vegetables the Bollywood way | Watch

An X user posted a video of the actor where Khan seemingly "pushed" a person so that he did not come in the frame. Several netizens slammed his action.

A user commented on the video saying, "Always knew he is not a nice person he try to pretend to. (sic)"

Another one said, "Truly a Gobar Star."

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan, Ness Wadia enter into heated debate over IPL mega auction

One user posted a long comment saying, "He could have politely asked the elderly person to move instead of treating him like a luggage , always found his smile fake and him trying to be too good to believe and once he is of that age , how would he feel if someone else pushes him!"

However, later, some fans defended Khan saying the "old man" was his friend.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan to fly to US for urgent eye surgery. All you need to know

"Yes. That guy is his old friend," one of such comments read.

Some even said it was a fake video. "It’s deep fake AI video…Try another good one," one comment read.

At the event, Khan said that Cinema was the most "profound and influential artistic medium of our age".

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan acquires two floors in Delhi building for ₹37 crore

Being his usual witty self, Khan even said that he couldn't pronounce the award's name.

What is the Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno award?

The Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno Tourism is a tribute to the people whose artistic contributions have redefined cinema and the collective imagination.

Also Read | Rahul Dravid likely to make IPL comeback; no, it’s not KKR

This award was earlier given to Italian filmmaker Francesco Rosi, American singer-actor Harry Belafonte, and Malaysian director Tsai Ming-Liang.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Aug 2024, 06:25 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsViral video: Shah Rukh Khan ‘pushes’ old man during photo-shoot at Locarno Film Festival | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,544.00697.00
      Chennai
      71,753.00906.00
      Delhi
      71,405.00418.00
      Kolkata
      71,126.00-766.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue