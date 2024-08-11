An X user posted a video of the actor where Shah Rukh Khan seemingly ‘pushed’ a person so that he did not come in the frame

On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan became the first Indian filmstar to win the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera award-Locarno Tourism or Career Leopard, for his contribution to cinema at the 77th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.

However, this achievement was overshadowed on social media by the controversy surrounding a video in which he could be seen "pushing" an "old man" while posing for pictures.

An X user posted a video of the actor where Khan seemingly "pushed" a person so that he did not come in the frame. Several netizens slammed his action.

A user commented on the video saying, "Always knew he is not a nice person he try to pretend to. (sic)"

Another one said, "Truly a Gobar Star."

One user posted a long comment saying, "He could have politely asked the elderly person to move instead of treating him like a luggage , always found his smile fake and him trying to be too good to believe and once he is of that age , how would he feel if someone else pushes him!"

However, later, some fans defended Khan saying the "old man" was his friend.

"Yes. That guy is his old friend," one of such comments read.

Some even said it was a fake video. "It's deep fake AI video…Try another good one," one comment read.

At the event, Khan said that Cinema was the most "profound and influential artistic medium of our age".

Being his usual witty self, Khan even said that he couldn't pronounce the award's name.

What is the Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno award? The Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno Tourism is a tribute to the people whose artistic contributions have redefined cinema and the collective imagination.