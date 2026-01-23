Viral Video: Shirtless tourists in Himachal spark civic sense debate; ‘Ruining fragile tourist destinations’

Fresh snowfall across northern India on Friday ended a prolonged dry spell but also triggered a fresh debate on civic sense, after videos showing unruly tourist behaviour in snow-bound hill towns went viral on social media.

One widely shared clip from Shimla shows a group of men roaming shirtless on an empty street in sub-zero temperatures, shouting and doing push-ups. The visuals, filmed during peak snowfall, have drawn sharp criticism for promoting unsafe and disruptive conduct in a sensitive tourist zone.

Another video, reportedly shot in Manali, shows a luxury Audi with a Haryana registration sliding uncontrollably on a snow-covered road, apparently without appropriate winter tyres or chains. The car narrowly missed a pedestrian, raising concerns over road safety and preparedness among tourists driving in extreme weather conditions.

The clips have garnered hundreds of reactions online, with many users calling for stricter enforcement against public nuisance and reckless behaviour in hill states.

“Where is the sleeping police , whole world know what these idiots are doing except police” one user commented, while another wrote, “Uncouth and careless people ruining fragile tourist destinations.”

A third user said, “Walking shirtless on snowy streets for social media attention should not be tolerated. Civic sense must be taught early.”

“Nothing bad...if it is in controlled manner...not a matter of too much drinking...only limited to their group,” the fourth user wrote.

Earlier this month, similar outrage followed another viral video from Himachal Pradesh showing tourists drinking alcohol and dancing on a snow-covered roadside. At least three men appeared shirtless, while others were seen holding liquor bottles and hookahs, prompting concerns over safety and environmental damage.

Snowfall Disrupts Transport in Himachal, Kashmir Popular hill destinations including Shimla received fresh snowfall on Friday due to an active western disturbance. Snow was also reported across higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley and parts of the Jammu region.

The weather department has warned of heavy rain or snowfall accompanied by gusty winds and hailstorms in parts of the Pir Panjal range, Chenab Valley and south Kashmir.

The fresh spell disrupted transport services, leading to the suspension of flight operations at Srinagar International Airport. Traffic movement on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was also affected, while train services between Banihal and Baramulla were suspended due to heavy snowfall.