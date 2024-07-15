Viral video: Shloka Mehta nearly dozes off at Ambani wedding while sitting with husband Akash, PM Modi; netizens react

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta was caught struggling to stay awake during one of the wedding ceremony's rituals at night. The video showing Shloka Mehta's struggle to stay awake has been doing rounds on the internet. Several social media users empathised with Shloka Mehta and admitted that wedding preparations can be very tiring.

Shloka Mehta Ambani, who was sitting beside Akash Ambani and PM Narendra Modi, falls asleep during the #ShubhAashirvaad ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. #AnantAmbani #AnantRadhikaReception pic.twitter.com/4fgnHk94Ls — CineScoop (@Cinescoop7) July 14, 2024

In the viral video, Shloka Mehta can be seen struggling to stay awake while sitting next to Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The twenty-seven-second video shows her struggling to stay awake during the wedding rituals. The video shared by ‘CineScoop’ has garnered nearly 677300 views and hundreds of comments. Most of the social media users admitted that Indian weddings can be tiring for the couple as well as for the whole family.

“Wow as a human she can sleep,” wrote a social media user on the post.

“I felt sleepy in my own wedding. No food from morning. No sleep the previous days. Indian weddings are tiring for the couple and the family too,” commented another X user on the post.

An X user defended Shloka Mehta and asked, “Falling sleep isn't a crime? ”

“Low key feel bad for them.... I wonder when they sleep with so many functions happening non-stop....They must be exhausted. It's understandable if they fall asleep with all these activities,” wrote another user.

“Hectic days not easy. 2 small kids too . Human factor does come in to play,” read a comment.

“Have y’all never gotten tired at your family functions before?”

“All family members work tirelessly when there is a wedding in the house. Big whoop. Wedding festivities that last this long, anyone would feel tired.”