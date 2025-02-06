Viral Video: Shocking footage shows senior assaulting junior student in Surat college; netizens call it, ‘fragile ego’

Viral Video: A shocking video of a senior college student in Surat, Gujarat, bullying and beating a junior student with a belt has gone viral on social media. The video posted on Reddit by r/Btechtards, shows a senior student attacking and beating a junior student with a belt.

In the video, the senior student is heard saying, “What if I make you cry?” while beating the junior student with a belt. The junior student responds, “Nai rounga” (I will not cry). He is later seen demanding the junior student either cry or sit down, but when the junior refuses, he beats him again. In the background of the video, some studnets are seen laughing at the incident, while others simply watched in silence and did not intervene.

Though the exact college where the incident took place is not confirmed yet, however, some comments on the post said that it occurred at NIT Surat.

Reactions on the viral video Several users on Reddit commented on the horrying incident.

One user wrote, “This is not bullying. This is your fragile ego getting shattered into a thousand pieces right in front of your face. The guy getting beaten resisted it calmly and didn't obey anything the bully guy told him . Now show this video to the authorities and this guy is done for.”

Another said, “Respect for junior. The guys at back were laughing at this.”

Another Reddit user said, “To be honest, what he did was a genius move with a little compromise on self respect. Ab yeh jab authorities ko dikhayega, iss pe retaliation ka ilzam nhi lagega thus having 0 chance of getting in trouble." “Bro literally gave deathstare to the senior,” another said.

One more Reddit user questioned the junior and said, “How can you control anger and just stand like that. The bullys face looks so punchable I would have atleast broken his jaw (sic).”

Some other added, “Even boys are not safe in college and its tier 1 college ( nit surat) and still raging and bullying and harassment in the college??? Then imagine tier 3/4 college students what they are going through.. why government and colleges is not taking legal actions against this kind of mental students?? Imagine 10/15 boys are harassing you and beating you through belt , in the future he might will be case of depression and anxiety and he might will be committe suside then who's fault is that ?? College or government or that students who are harassing him ?? The Indian government should take serious actions for ragging and harassment in college (sic).”