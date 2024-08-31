Viral video: Shocking mango juice production plant sparks health concerns. Netizens react

  • A viral video of mango juice processing plant has raised health concerns. Instagram users have criticized the factory-made juices, calling for a boycott and questioning the food authority's approval.

Updated31 Aug 2024, 10:49 AM IST
A shocking video from a mango juice processing plant has gone viral on social media. The viral clip shared on Instagram by the username Your Brown ASMR revealed mango juice being made by mixing red and orange food coloring, sugar syrup, and other chemicals in a churning machine. After processing, the mixture is then canned into plastic bottles and tetra packets.

 

The viral video has attracted over 22,000 views on Instagram, prompting a wave of critical comments. Viewers called for a boycott of factory-made fruit juices and expressed outrage at the food authority for approving such products.

 

One user wrote, “Other than mango everything is there”

Some other questioned, “Where is the mango pulp”

Some other user commented saying, “And this is supposed to be for chindren”

“Cancer confirmed,” another user wrote.

Another commented, “All I see is flavours, colorants, aspartame , sugar, more sugar, extra sugar, and eventually sickness”

One user highlighted it calling, “Diabetes Juice”

Some other urged people to “Blend your own Juice”

“Slow and Sweet Poison,” a user said.

“Boycott “Fruit pure” mango juice or any other factory made fruit juices,” some other added.

“Food authority is such a shame to humanity! how could they accept and approve this as a business idea!,” one user critized.

“Mango is on holiday”

 

First Published:31 Aug 2024, 10:49 AM IST
