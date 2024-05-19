Viral video shows meteorite crossing Portugal and Spain, internet goes crazy
Several videos have been doing rounds on the internet showing a giant meteorite crossing the skies of Spain and Portugal on Saturday. There has been no official confirmation about the meteorite. However, several social media users shared images and videos of the sky illuminated by a bright blue light because of the meteorite.