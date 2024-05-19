Viral video shows meteorite crossing Portugal and Spain, internet goes crazy

Several users on social media shared videos of a meteorite crossing the skies of Portugal and Spain on Saturday. So far there has been no official confirmation about the meteor

Several videos have been doing rounds on the internet showing a giant meteorite crossing the skies of Spain and Portugal on Saturday. There has been no official confirmation about the meteorite. However, several social media users shared images and videos of the sky illuminated by a bright blue light because of the meteorite. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Soon after a few visuals began doing rounds on the internet, social media was filled with various reactions. Many users expressed their astonishment, whereas others were just left awestruck. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Wow this was impressive, so bright! From the color it seems be made of magnesium," commented a user on the image posted on Reddit.

“Here’s where I’m weirded out. the person filming it, probably missed actually seeing it. I thank you for your service." wrote another user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“That green glow is consistent with meteorites," wrote another user.

“UNREAL!! MASSIVE Meteor sighting over Portugal! To see a streak like this is a once-in-a-lifetime event! No word on whether it hit earth and become a Meteorite! Also seen for Hundreds of miles! Wow," wrote an X user while sharing videos of the event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is a meteorite? Meteorites are fragments of space rocks that can pass through the Earth's atmosphere and reach the ground. Most meteorites originate from asteroids, which are rocky bodies in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Some come from comets, which are composed of ice, dust, and rocky material. Rarely, meteorites can come from the Moon or Mars.

According to website CGN, the Civil Protection website issued an alert indicating a possible fall of a meteorite in the Castro Daire region, in Viseu district. The sudden, intense flash of blue light in the sky left people astonished. Whereas, many people were concerned about possible damage. The episode of bright light was followed by a distant rumble that shook the tranquillity of the night.

Soon after the incident, firefighters were immediately mobilised on the scene to prepare for any untoward incident, according to a CGN report. Despite any official confirmation, the incident has aroused great interest on social media, with several people sharing videos and photos online.

