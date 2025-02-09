Viral video showcases ‘camaraderie at it’s best’, classmates raise funds to help friend join school picnic

A video showcasing a bond of camaraderie among school children went viral on social media. The video, reportedly shot in Nepal captured the attention of netizens as it showcased the love, care and friendship among a group of young students.

The video clip was shared on Instagram by the class teacher. It showed classmates coming together to raise funds for their friend, Prince, to help him join their school picnic.

Prince’s classmates decided to fund for him for the picnic as his parents, who run a juice shop, could not afford to pay.

Seeing the sweet gesture, the class teacher herself decided to pay for Prince’s picnic trip.

The class teacher said: “It was very heartwarming for me today to see camaraderie at it’s best🤝.These young good hearts 🫶 reminded me that helping each other is one of the best thing we can do as human being. I hope these little angels will continue their pure and innocent spirit and bless the world 🥰❤️.”

In a follow-up post, the class teacher shared another video featuring Prince, thanking everyone.

The class teacher wrote in caption: “Thank you all for your sweet comments and reactions to my previous videos on Prince. It has been very heartwarming to see his friends come together to collect money for picnic and enjoy the picnic together. '

"Prince was truly overwhelmed by their kindness, so he has treated them ice cream as a token of gratitude. His mom has sent bag full of sugarcanes to his fellow classmates adding to the sweetness of the moment!,” the caption read further.

