Viral video shows 10-year-old spiritual content creator Abhinav Arora riding in Mercedes, internet reacts

Ten-year-old spiritual orator Abhinav Arora - who has garnered massive attention for his devotional videos and teachings - has once again become the subject of social media trolling after he was seen riding in a luxurious Mercedes car, leaving netizens speculating about where he is getting the “funds.” In the video that is now gaining massive traction on the microblogging site X, Arora - who claims to have embarked on his spiritual journey at the age of three - can be seen arriving in a white luxury car while people, along with some cameramen, await his arrival. As soon as Arora, dressed in a traditional yellow-patterned kurta with a matching dupatta and a red tilak on his forehead, makes his appearance with folded hands, rose petals are showered on him.

The video didn't sit well with a section of users who urged him to focus on his career and health. A user sarcastically wrote, "This is the only reason I want to move to Dubai; all these dramas can be avoided there."

Another wrote: "Jealous that you are in the wrong profession."

A third user commented: “Most secured profession. How foolish these people are.”

Father Denies Profiting From Son Tarun Raj Arora, Abhinav's father, who has faced vehement backlash for allegedly profiting from his son, had last year, in a podcast, stated that none of their social media channels have been monetized, despite being eligible for monetization for a long time.

"Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube are platforms where social media personalities can earn money. Abhinav has almost one million followers on Instagram, but we haven't monetized any of our channels. While the channels have been eligible for monetization for some time, we have not activated it," the entrepreneur had said.

