Viral video shows 10-year-old spiritual content creator Abhinav Arora riding in Mercedes, internet reacts

Ten-year-old spiritual orator Abhinav Arora - who has garnered massive attention for his devotional videos and teachings - has once again become the subject of social media trolling after he was seen riding in a luxurious Mercedes car, leaving netizens speculating about where he is getting the “funds.” In the video that is now gaining massive traction on the microblogging site X, Arora - who claims to have embarked on his spiritual journey at the age of three - can be seen arriving in a white luxury car while people, along with some cameramen, await his arrival. As soon as Arora, dressed in a traditional yellow-patterned kurta with a matching dupatta and a red tilak on his forehead, makes his appearance with folded hands, rose petals are showered on him.