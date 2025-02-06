A video about artificial colour in green peas has gone viral on social media. Check what it shows.

The video shows how salted green peas are made in India. “My whole life was a lie,” says the video's voiceover. “I thought they fried green peas. But, they actually use artificial colours on yellow peas. Then, they dry it in the Sun so that colour sets well, giving it a stable uniform look.”

Also Read | Vlogger finds ‘black’ paneer in bread pakora

The coloured peas are then deep-fried for 10 minutes. After that, they use a machine to remove the extra oil. Then, they mix salt and pack it.

As per the social media influencer, Saloni Bothra, who uploaded the video, the video was shot in a factory in Assam. The video, uploaded in November 2024, went viral on Instagram and gained 22.5 million views.

Another user shared the video on Twitter (now X) on February 5. Within hours, it gained 2 lakh views. “After analogue paneer, there are analog green peas. Wake the f up, FSSAI,” says the Twitter user while sharing the video.

The comment section is pure gold. The sarcasm, humour and wit in the remarks are commendable.

Social media comments “Chalo km se km extra oil to nikala (At least, they’re removing the extra oil),” came a sarcastic comment.

“Thanks for ruining my chakhna,” another user posted.

“I don’t understand how I am still alive,” quipped one user on Instagram.

“Guys we shouldn't know this much about everything. Kuch bhi naa khau? Marr jau? (Should I not eat anything and die?),” came another hilarious reply.

“Cleanliness dekh ke akho me pani aa gaya (I’m in tears by seeing the cleanliness),” posted another.

“Salt ki kya zarurat hai? Pasina tho mil raha hai (What’s the need for salt? The sweat is getting mixed anyway),” reacted one user.

“Food regulation is a joke in India everything has artificial carcinogenic colours,” commented another.

The Twitter post also attracted a lot of interesting comments.

“India is a land of laws but no one enforces them,” commented one user.