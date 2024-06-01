Viral video shows dog travelling in Mumbai local, netizens say ‘smarter than many Mumbaikars’
A viral video showing a dog travelling in Mumbai's local train and deboarding it only after it completely stops at the station has received positive response on the internet
A viral video of a stray dog travelling on a local Mumbai train has won hearts on the internet. However, what irked the netizens was the rude behaviour of a local train passenger who constantly shouted at the animal and nudged it to jump out of the moving train.