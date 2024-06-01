A viral video showing a dog travelling in Mumbai's local train and deboarding it only after it completely stops at the station has received positive response on the internet

A viral video of a stray dog travelling on a local Mumbai train has won hearts on the internet. However, what irked the netizens was the rude behaviour of a local train passenger who constantly shouted at the animal and nudged it to jump out of the moving train. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Google Doodle celebrates seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 with voting symbol

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the dog stepped out of the train only after it properly halted at the platform. The video has garnered several responses on social media with many netizens applauding the canine the for decent behaviour. At the same time, passengers shouting at the animal came at the centre of netizens' fury.

“One dog has manners to get down only after the train stops," commented a reddit user on the post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“That dog is smarter than many Mumbaikars," wrote another social media user.

Another user applauded the animal and wrote, "Doggo understands "Chalti train se utarna khatarnak hai" better than humans.. Smartyyy"

Suggesting to use the viral video to spread awareness among Mumbai local passengers a reddit user wrote, “Mumbai locals should use this video as an ad to tell people not to get off running trains." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another user recalled his train journey where he got to encounter with the same dog. Cherishing his memory with the dog, the user wrote, “Man I saw this video and got so excited because I instantly recognised the doggo from when it had boarded a train I was once on. I spent a good 10mins finding the video of the doggo (it was way back in October), only to realise you can't attach videos in the comments:(( Anyway that was probably the happiest train ride."

“It's one of those dogs who travel by train. There's one dog who is a proper mumbaikar. He jumps when the train is in motion," wrote another user.

“Licking lips, yawning and showing teeth. Dude was lucky that the station arrived before the dog lost it," commented a user.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!